Toyota Land Cruiser FJ (Affordable Fortuner) Confirmed For This Year

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be produced in Thailand from November onwards and it will utilize the IMV 0 platform, shared with the Hilux Champ

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023, Toyota made a significant impression with its lineup of futuristic concepts, especially the IMV 0 concept, which has sparked extensive discussions. The IMV (Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle) architecture, known for underpinning various Toyota utility vehicles like the Hilux and Fortuner, serves as the foundation for this concept.

It must be noted that the Innova has made the transition to the more modern TNGA-C enabling a conventional front-wheel-drive layout in its Hycross avatar. Presented in Tokyo, the IMV 0 pickup concept is founded on the principle that affordability and offering enhanced utility-based customization options are of utmost importance.

In November 2023, Toyota launched the Hilux Champ in Thailand at an affordable price point and just a year later, the production of the Land Cruiser FJ – the more affordable version of the Fortuner – will begin there. It aims to retain the Fortuner’s renowned off-road capabilities while emphasizing affordability and will have a length of around 4.5 metres while maintaining the same wheelbase as its bigger sibling.

In recent years, the price of the Fortuner has risen significantly, making it nearly out of reach for many potential buyers, despite continuing its strong sales momentum. The IMV 0 platform’s modular design gives Toyota the flexibility to explore various body styles, and the company openly expressed its intention to innovate with this architecture already.

Models based on the IMV 0 platform may lack some of the premium amenities found in the existing Fortuner. However, the emphasis on practicality and spaciousness is expected to be a major selling point.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will utilise the existing GD series diesel engine as well as a petrol mill. An electric variant cannot be ruled out in the distant future. Whether the SUV will make its way to India or not is subjected to debate. What we already know is that Toyota is working on seven-seater version of the Hyryder and a brand new electric SUV for 2025.