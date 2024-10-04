Beginning in November, production of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 4×4 will take place in Thailand, utilizing the robust IMV 0 platform.

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023, Toyota made headlines with its IMV 0 concept, generating considerable buzz. This concept is built on the rugged Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform, which also supports popular models like the Hilux and Fortuner. The IMV 0 concept hints at the future direction of Toyota’s utility vehicles, highlighting versatility and innovative design.

The transition of the Innova to the advanced TNGA-C platform signifies a major evolution for the model, allowing for a traditional front-wheel-drive configuration in its Hycross variant. Meanwhile, the IMV 0 pickup concept showcased in Tokyo emphasizes affordability and enhanced utility-based customization, reaffirming Toyota’s commitment to offering adaptable and cost-effective solutions for diverse consumer needs.

In November 2023, Toyota introduced the Hilux Champ in Thailand at a competitive price, signaling a strong focus on affordability. Just a year later, the production of the Land Cruiser FJ—marketed as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Fortuner—will kick off in the same region. This new model aims to retain the Fortuner’s renowned off-road capabilities while providing a more accessible price point. The Land Cruiser FJ will measure around 4.5 meters in length and will share the same wheelbase as its larger sibling.

Despite the Toyota Fortuner’s ongoing sales success, its rising prices have made it unaffordable for many potential buyers. The IMV 0 platform, with its flexible and modular design, enables Toyota to explore a variety of body styles and options. The company has already signaled its intention to leverage this versatile platform to pave the way for more affordable models while preserving its hallmark reliability and innovation.

While vehicles built on the IMV 0 platform may not include all the premium features found in the Fortuner, they compensate with practicality and spaciousness. Toyota’s strategy with this platform prioritizes affordability and functionality, appealing to customers who seek utility without the hefty price tag. The emphasis on spaciousness and versatility is likely to attract buyers looking for a capable yet cost-effective option.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will come equipped with the familiar GD series diesel engine, along with a petrol option that could be a new unit debuting in the next-generation Fortuner. Although an electric variant has not yet been confirmed, it remains a possibility for the future. While it is still unclear if the FJ will be introduced in India, Toyota has ambitious plans for the market, including a seven-seater version of the Hyryder and a brand-new electric SUV set for release in 2025.