Starting in November, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 4×4 will be manufactured in Thailand and will be built on the rugged IMV 0 platform

Toyota made a strong impact at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, particularly with its IMV 0 concept, which has sparked a lot of conversation. The IMV 0 is derived from the rugged Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform, which also underpins popular models like the Hilux and Fortuner. This concept hints at the future direction of Toyota’s utility vehicles, emphasizing versatility and forward-thinking design.

The Innova’s shift to the modern TNGA-C platform, which allows for a conventional front-wheel-drive setup in its Hycross version, marks a significant evolution. Meanwhile, the IMV 0 pickup concept, showcased in Tokyo, underscores the importance of affordability and increased utility-based customization. This concept acts as a testament to Toyota’s commitment to providing versatile, cost-effective solutions tailored to diverse needs.

Toyota introduced the Hilux Champ in Thailand at a competitive price, signalling a focus on affordability in November 2023. A year later, production of the Land Cruiser FJ – positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Fortuner – will commence in the same region. This new model aims to preserve the Fortuner’s esteemed off-road prowess while offering a more accessible price point. Measuring approximately 4.5 meters in length, the Land Cruiser FJ will share the same wheelbase as its larger counterpart.

The Toyota Fortuner’s rising price in recent years has placed it out of reach for many potential buyers, despite its continued sales success. However, Toyota’s IMV 0 platform, with its flexible and modular design, allows the company to explore a range of body styles and options. Toyota has already indicated plans to leverage this versatile platform, paving the way for more affordable models while maintaining the brand’s signature reliability and innovation.

Vehicles built on the IMV 0 platform might forgo some of the premium features seen in the Fortuner, but they make up for it by focusing on practicality and space. Toyota’s strategy with this platform emphasizes affordability and functionality, appealing to customers who prioritize utility without the high price tag. The spaciousness and versatility are likely to be key factors in drawing buyers looking for a capable yet cost-effective option.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will feature the familiar GD series diesel engine, alongside a petrol option, which could be a new unit reported to debut in the next-gen Fortuner. While an electric variant hasn’t been confirmed, it’s a possibility in the long term. Whether the FJ will be introduced in India remains uncertain. However, it’s clear that Toyota has ambitious plans for the market, including a seven-seater version of the Hyryder and a brand-new electric SUV slated for release in 2025.