Upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser EV Rendered In Production Guise

Toyota Land Cruiser Se, the first fully electric SUV concept to sport the LC tag, was showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Toyota revealed the first all-electric Land Cruiser Se concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The first ever EV SUV to sport the legendary Land Cruiser nameplate appears very futuristic in terms of design, at least in its concept guise. While the final production version will have similarities to the concept, it will not entirely resemble the concept version.

We expect the Land Cruiser Se to have a rather toned-down appeal in order to have some association with the classic bulky design language of the Land Cruiser. The LC series SUVs are traditionally associated with big and butch SUV stance, powerful oil-burning V8s coupled with their indestructible ladder frame construction.

To calm down our senses before the official reveal which is still a long time away, we have come across an unofficial design render of the Land Cruiser Se. Taking a brief look at the design render reveals that even some minor changes to the overall package make the concept SUV appear more believable and production-ready.

To begin with, the camera-based wing mirrors have now been replaced with traditional ORVMs which are mounted on the door. In addition to this, regular door handles in the body colour have been added and we expect the same in the actual production model.

Towards the sides, we also get a new set of alloy wheels with the Toyota logo. The addition of a wiper on the rear profile helps to achieve a more realistic look along with the red reflectors on the lower bumper. The 7-seater Land Cruiser EV SUV will measure 5,150 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,050 mm.

It will be underpinned by a monocoque chassis which is said to offer ‘highly responsive handling and confidence in tackling rough terrain’. While the details about the powertrain are unknown, it is safe to say that the Land Cruiser Se will get a dual motor setup delivering power to all four wheels.