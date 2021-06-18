Toyota Land Cruiser 300 To Launch In India Around December 2021

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has become more frugal and lighter in its new avatar; based on the TNGA-F architecture

The new generation Toyota Land Cruiser broke covers only a few days ago for the international markets and it comes with an assortment of changes inside and out. The Land Cruiser Prado and the LC200 were on sale previously in India and the legendary off-roader is certainly a popular nameplate amongst customers in the domestic market as well.

As per dealer sources, the new Toyota Land Cruiser will be introduced in India around December 2021. The Japanese manufacturer already sells the Vellfire with good reception and the Hiace is also available locally. The new-gen LC300 will help in strengthening the brand’s upmarket portfolio further and in its latest avatar, the V8 engine is ditched in favour of two twin-turbo units.

In the global markets, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 415 PS and 650 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels as standard.

Toyota wanted to keep the legendary off-roading prowess of the Land Cruiser intact and thus the body-on-frame construction continues. However, mechanical improvements have indeed been made such as an improved suspension for more wheel articulation. It also gets a multi-terrain monitor, drive modes and E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) for better road holding.

The LC300 is based on the TNGA-F architecture, which has made the SUV more rigid and lighter with a lower centre of gravity. The kerb weight has gone down by a whopping 200 kilograms but the dimensions along with approach and departure angles remain identical to the old model. The exterior gets a restyled front fascia with LED lighting elements while the upright stature remains with a more modern take on design.

The revised interior features a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with prominent buttons, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-tone dash, push-button start, 4 High and 4 Low modes, a gauge cluster with physical dials and an info display, heated and ventilated seats, JBL music system, Toyota Safety Sense package with a host of assistive and safety tech, etc.