Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Brochure Leaked In India; Launch Soon

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 for India appears to be only equipped with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 309 PS and 700 Nm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be working on launching the Land Cruiser 300 in the domestic market officially in India. A leaked brochure that emerged on the internet gives away all the details of the India-spec variant. The new generation Toyota LC300 made its world debut last year and it has been well received amongst customers globally.

It is running high on demand as well. Previously, it was reported that the bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 had begun since February 2022 in the domestic market with deliveries commencing by August. The LC300 is underpinned by the modular TNGA-F architecture and its overall kerb weight has gone down by around 200 kilograms.

Compared to the old model, the Land Cruiser 300 comes with an evolutionary revision to design while retaining the upright body panels and tall pillars with squared-off wheel arches and a set of newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gains a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and connected features.

The equipment list of the highly popular off-roader will also comprise an all-digital instrument console and a number of comfort, convenience, entertainment, assistive and safety based features. The leaked brochure further suggests that three interior colour themes will be provided: Beige, Black and a two-Black and Dark Red. There will also be five exterior shades available.

They are Precious White Pearl, Super White, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Dark Blue Mica. In the international markets, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 derives power from two twin turbocharged engines. The 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel generates a maximum power output of 309 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque.

The 3.5-litre twin turbocharged petrol makes 415 PS and 650 Nm. Both the engines are paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. The brochure notes that the India-spec version will only use the 3.3-litre V6 oil burner. It will also feature LED headlamps, a two-tone dashboard, JBL audio system, multiple drive modes, Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, etc.