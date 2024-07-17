Toyota June 2024 Sales Analysis – Innova, Hyryder, Glanza, Fortuner 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported cumulative sales of 27,474 units in June 2024, marking a 40 per cent year-on-year growth compared to June last year. This is the highest monthly sales figure for the company to date

Domestic sales rose from 18,237 units in June 2023 to 25,752 units in June 2024, reflecting an exceptional 41 per cent increase. Exports also saw a significant rise, growing from 1,371 units in June 2023 to 1,722 units in June 2024, marking a YoY growth of 25.6 per cent.

Class-leading MPV Innova and the Innova Hycross led the sales chart with an impressive 9,412 units sold, an increase of 13 per cent compared to last year. It was followed by the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, with 4,275 units sold, an increase of 52 per cent over the last year. Glanza also saw an increase of 19 percent with 4,118 units sold. Newly introduced models like the Taisor, which is similar to the Fronx, sold 3,185 units, and Rumion sold 1,566 units.

High-end offerings saw an overall decrease, with the Fortuner losing 13%, the Hilux losing 26%, and the Camry losing 22%. In the flagship model range, the Vellfire MPV sold well, considering the low volume of the luxury segment with 142 units, whereas the LC300 SUV failed to sell any units.

Toyota Cars (YoY) June 2024 June 2023 Innova+Hycross (13%) 9,412 8,361 Glanza (19%) 4,118 3,467 Taisor (NA) 3,185 0 Rumion (NA) 1,566 0 Hyryder (52%) 4,275 2,821 Fortuner (-13%) 2,675 3,086 Hilux (-26%) 236 318 Camry (-22%) 143 184 Velfire (NA) 142 0 LC300 (NA) 0 0

Toyota attributed its growth in sales to strong demand for its SUVs and MPVs, particularly the recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor, which continued to see surging demand. Orders for the subcompact SUV doubled in June 2024 compared to May 2024. Additionally, Toyota’s network expansion in smaller towns and cities across India was a key driver for its sales growth.

Month-on-month, Toyota reported an 8.71 per cent growth over May 2024, where it sold 25,273 units cumulatively. Domestic sales were up by 7.48 per cent, while exports increased by 31 per cent from 1,314 units in May 2024.

Focusing on the Calendar Year 2024, Toyota reported cumulative sales of 150,250 units in the January-June window. This marked a 47 per cent growth over 2023, where it reported sales of 102,371 units in the same period. The brand is preparing to launch its first all-electric SUV next year in India and it will be based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.