Toyota July 2020 Sales Analysis – Innova, Fortuner, Camry, Glanza, Vellfire

In the overall manufacturers’ table, Toyota finished only seventh last month with 5,386 units and YoY de-growth of 48.3 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a total of 5,386 units in the month of July 2020 as against 10,423 units during the corresponding period last year with Year-on-Year decline of 48.3 per cent. The Japanese auto major finished in the seventh position ahead of Honda, Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA.

The brand held a market share of 2.7 per cent as against 5.2 per cent in the same month one year ago. The Innova Crysta continued to be the most sold model within the domestic range as 2,927 units were retailed against 4,865 units in July 2019 with 40 per cent YoY volume decline. The CNG version of the Innova Crysta is expected to launch soon and it would help in expanding the range while appealing more for cab aggregators.

The Glanza slotted in at second with 1,323 units as against 1,804 units during the same period last year with 27 per cent volume de-growth. The Fortuner full-sized SUV posted 896 units as against 1,187 units in July 2019 with 25 per cent sales decline. The Yaris managed to garner only 215 units last month across India.

Model (+/-%) July 2020 July 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta (-40%) 2,927 4,865 Toyota Glanza (-27%) 1,323 1,804 Toyota Fortuner (-25%) 896 1,187 Toyota Yaris (322%) 215 51 Toyota Vellfire 16 – Toyota Camry (-70%) 9 30

The flagship Vellfire luxury MPV registered 16 units last month while the sales of Camry stood at 9 units with 70 per cent de-growth as 30 units were recorded in July 2019. The company will be launching the Urban Cruiser in the coming months and it has already been teased officially.

The TRD edition of the Fortuner has just went on sale in two trims and it comes with exterior and interior enhancements compared to the standard version while the addition of more features make it a compelling prospect. With its launch, the facelifted Fortuner could arrive later this year or in early 2021 with a host of updates.

The Urban Cruiser will more likely help in gaining the much-needed volumes for Toyota as it will be positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV segment against its donor Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.