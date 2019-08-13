Toyota posted a total of 10,423 units to end up fifth ahead of Honda and Renault with 24 per cent sales de-growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had another rough month as it finished in the fifth position in overall sales with 24 per cent sales de-growth. With 10,423 units, Toyota sold 3,254 units compared to the same month in 2018 as it ended up behind Mahindra and Tata. The gap to Tata was so narrow that only 62 units separated the two companies.

However, Toyota gained 0.4 per cent market share in July 2019 with 5.2 per cent overall. Finishing ahead of Honda, Ford, Renault and Volkswagen, the Japanese manufacturer had the Innova Crysta, as ever, as its most sold model within the domestic lineup. It could not replicate its regular average of more than 6,000 units though as the overall market slump has taken a toll.

With 4,865 units, the premium MPV posted 27 per cent YoY sales decline as against 6,638 units in July 2018. The Fortuner, on the other hand, suffered a similar fate as it endured a massive 36 per cent sales slump – 1,187 against 1,856 units. The biggest casualty was the ever-decreasing sales of the Yaris.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 4,865 6,638 Toyota Glanza 1,804 New Launch Toyota Etios 1,548 2,213 Toyota Fortuner 1,187 1,856 Toyota Liva + Cross 838 1,302 Toyota Corolla Altis 81 223 Toyota Yaris 51 1,400 Toyota Camry 30 35 Toyota Landcruiser 16 9 Toyota Prado 2 1 Toyota Prius 1 0 Total 10,423 13,677

The C-segment for sedans, in general, has been facing big sales drops and the Yaris is taking a beating. With just 51 units sold in July 2019, the sedan experienced 96 per cent volume de-growth as 1,400 units were retailed in the corresponding month last year.

The Glanza, re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, gave a helping hand as 1,804 units were sold last month while the entry-level Etios, Liva and Cross had combined to register 2,386 units only with a sales decline of more than 30 per cent.

The next-generation Corolla is expected to go on sale next year in India but the existing model has been encountering big volume drop due to the arrival of Honda Civic. The partnership with Suzuki holds the key for future prospects as OEM supply of vehicles and technology sharing are part of the equation.