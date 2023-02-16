Toyota Jan 2023 Sales Analysis – Fortuner, Innova, Glanza, Hyryder

Toyota posted 12,728 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 7,328 units with a YoY sales growth of 74 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a total of 12,728 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 7,328 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 74 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2022 with 10,421 units, a YoY sales increase of 22 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major had the Urban Cruiser Hyryder finish on top of the sales charts in the first month of the new calendar year with a total of 4,194 units. The midsize SUV is underpinned by the Global C platform and it derives power from a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine.

The latter has a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl. The Hyryder is rolled out of Toyota’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka alongside its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Hyryder is also retailed in CNG specification. The Fortuner finished in the second position with a domestic tally of 3,698 unit sales – the highest monthly sales tally for the full-size SUV.

Toyota Models (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Hyryder 4,194 – 2. Fortuner (356%) 3,698 811 3. Glanza (147%) 3,327 1,347 4. Innova (-41%) 1,427 2,433 5. Camry (-58%) 59 141 6. Vellfire (267%) 22 6 7. Hilux 1 –

Compared to the same period last year with 811 units, a YoY positive sales growth of 356 per cent was recorded. The Glanza premium hatchback finished in the third position with 3,327 units as against 1,347 units in January 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 147 per cent. The Innova slotted in at fourth with a total of 1,427 units against 2,433 units.

The recently launched Innova Hycross has been well received amongst customers judging by the booking tally and it commands a high waiting period for some variants. The Camry flagship sedan finished in the fifth position with 59 units against 141 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 58 per cent.

The Vellfire luxury MPV managed a total of 22 units against 6 units while one unit of the Hilux lifestyle pickup truck was sold last month. Toyota is expected to launch a compact SUV coupe based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the second half of this year.