Toyota Jan 2022 Sales Model Wise – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Camry

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) finished in the eighth position in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the month of January 2022 as 7,328 units were sold against 11,126 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 34.1 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2021, Toyota recorded 32.4 per cent de-growth as 10,833 units were sold back then.

The Urban Cruiser was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio with a cumulative tally of 2,590 units as against 3,005 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative volume growth of 14 per cent. The compact SUV is expected to get a major upgrade in the coming months following the launch of its donor, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, in its all-new avatar.

The Innova Crysta finished in the second position with 2,433 units in January 2022 as against 3,939 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 38 per cent. The premium MPV has been ruling its segment for long and Toyota is reportedly preparing a new C-segment MPV internally codenamed 560B for launch in the near future.

Toyota Models (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Urban Cruiser (-14%) 2,590 3,005 2. Innova Crysta (-38%) 2,433 3,939 3. Glanza (-47%) 1,347 2,556 4. Fortuner (-31%) 811 1,169 5. Camry (213%) 141 45 6. Vellfire 6 0

The Glanza was the third most sold Toyota model last month as 1,347 units were registered against 2,556 units in January 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 47 per cent. The Glanza is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is due a facelift following the launch of the updated Baleno that will be introduced in the coming days.

The combined sales of Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza have already gone past the one lakh mark and the Japanese automaker could consider bringing in more badge engineered products based on the Ciaz and Ertiga. The Fortuner finished in the fourth position with 811 units as against 1,169 units with a YoY sales decline of 31 per cent.

The Camry flagship hybrid sedan ended up sixth with 141 units as against 45 units during the same period in January 2021 with a YoY growth of 213 per cent. The Vellfire managed to garner six units last month.