Toyota Innova Zenix To Likely Be The Name Of Upcoming New-Gen Hybrid

Toyota Innova Zenix could be the name of the upcoming new-generation Innova hybrid; likely global debut later this year

Toyota has long been rumoured to be working on the new generation Innova and it could be sold alongside the existing model dubbed the Innova Crysta in India. The seven-seater MPV is a highly successful model for the brand not just locally but in many international markets. In addition, the Innova HyCross has already been trademarked in India and it could be used for the third-gen model.

Considering that the soon-launching Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder had its name trademarked in India and it resonates with the hybrid nature of the SUV, the Innova HyCross could be used for our domestic market. A recent report that emerged on the internet suggests that the Innova will make its debut later this calendar year in Southeast Asia.

It will reportedly carry the Innova Zenix moniker but old media reports indicate that the latest generation Innova Kijang will use that name instead. This name was registered in 2020 at the PDKI Kemenkumham by Toyota Motor Corporation from Japan and Otodriver reported a while ago that the Innova Zenix name would be used for all variants of the model (hybrid and non-hybrid).

We can expect the new-gen Toyota Innova Hybrid to launch in India early next year. The existing Innova Crysta is underpinned by the IMV2 ladder frame and is shared with the Fortuner and the Hilux. However, the upcoming MPV will likely opt for a more traditional front-wheel-drive layout as it could sit on the TNGA-C modular monocoque architecture.

Codenamed 560B, it could have an overall length of around 4.7 metres but the wheelbase length could be longer and the way the new platform is designed, the cabin space could also grow in a considerable manner. Moreover, it will likely be lighter and offer better handling characteristics compared to the Innova Crysta courtesy of the new platform.

Under the bonnet, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid tech will likely be utilised as a dual electric motor setup could help in attaining higher fuel efficiency. The interior will also be more advanced with the presence of the latest Toyota Safety Sense system.