Toyota Innova Zenix To Get India-Made Engine, Hybrid With e-CVT

Toyota Innova Zenix will make its global debut around November and expect it to reach India in early 2023 under the Innova HyCross name

The new generation Toyota Innova will make its global debut soon, mostly around November, in the Indonesian market and is expected to reach India in the early parts of 2023. In Indonesia, it will likely be dubbed the Innova Zenix but in India, it could be called Innova HyCross considering that the name has been registered by the Japanese brand locally.

As we inch closer to its world premiere, more details of the premium MPV have trickled down. The third-generation Toyota Innova will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta in India but the latter’s bookings for the diesel engine have been stopped recently due to a number of reasons. The Innova Zenix/HyCross will be a radical departure compared to the Crysta.

The chances of it being more premium than the Innova Crysta are also high. The new-gen Innova will reportedly sit on the modular TNGA-C platform and thus it will switch from the rear-wheel drive layout made possible by the iMV ladder frame architecture to the traditional front-wheel drive configuration that MPVs are generally accustomed to.

In addition, the exterior will stick to the latest design language followed by the global Toyota MPVs while the cabin will be more upmarket with new features and technologies. The monocoque structure should also enable a roomier cabin. In Indonesia, the Innova Zenix will be assembled at Toyota’s manufacturing unit in Karawang and it could get 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre petrol/hybrid engines.

The Innova Zenix will use a four-cylinder engine codenamed M20-FKS and the hybrid has the M20-FXS codename and they have already been found on the Voxy family MPV. The report from Otodriver noted that the engine for the Indonesia-spec Zenix will be imported from India. The hybridised MPV will be equipped with a CVT automatic unit only.

The Zenix model will be made available in a total of three variants in Indonesia namely G, V and Venturer. The equipment list will comprise a panoramic sunroof, ADAS-based features, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, wireless charger, leatherette upholstery, layered dashboard, ventilated seats and a lot more.