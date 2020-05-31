Toyota Innova Rivaling Next-Gen Hyundai Starex Spied On Test Again

The third-gen Hyundai Starex would be sharing its mechanical bits with the 2021 fourth-gen Kia Carnival, including the platform as well as the powertrains

The Hyundai Starex minivan was originally launched back in 1997, and has only featured one generational update since then, in 2007. However, the Korean carmaker is now working on launching a new-gen model of the car in 2021, after 14 long years. New spy shots of the upcoming Starex have surfaced online, take a look.

Internally codenamed ‘H-1’, the next-gen Starex will be underpinned by Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design language; which means that the minivan will sport a large cascading grille up front, along with sleeker headlamps as compared to the current model on sale. The minivan has been previously spied a couple of times, however, always covered in camouflage.

Mechanically, the 2021 Starex is expected to share its platform and powertrains with the new-gen Kia Carnival, which has also been a part of a few spy shots, and is expected to be launched next year. If brought to the Indian market, the Starex will help Hyundai set its foot in the premium MPV space, and be a direct threat to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

As of now, the Innova Crysta has no direct rival in the Indian market but faces stiff competition from the Kia Carnival, which serves as a premium alternative to the former. While the Hyundai Starex will be sharing its mechanical bits with the Carnival, its exterior styling and interior design will be unique.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is currently the second biggest manufacturer in the country only behind Maruti Suzuki, while its subsidiary Kia Motors’ Seltos and Carnival have also been doing pretty good. Thus, exploring new segments seems like the right thing to do for the Korean carmakers.

Hyundai is still evaluating the possibilities of launching a premium MPV in the country, thus it is safe to say that the Innova Crysta rival is still at least a year or two away from being launched here. On the other hand, Kia has already entered the said space with the Carnival that was launched in February this year. Hence, we do not expect to see the fourth-gen model being brought to India anytime soon.