Toyota Innova Price Hiked In January 2022 – New Vs Old Prices

In January 2022, Toyota Innova Crysta has undergone a price hike of up to Rs. 33,000, and a new trim has been added to it

Toyota has announced a price hike on its cars in the Indian market, effective from 1st January 2022. The Innova Crysta MPV has seen an increase of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 33,000 across all its variants. However, to keep the entry price affordable, the manufacturer has introduced a new base trim for the petrol variants, namely the ‘GX (-)’ trim.

The price of Toyota Innova Crysta now ranges from Rs. 16.89 lakh to Rs. 23.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The MPV is available in seven- and six-seat versions, with a choice between a 2.7L petrol engine and a 2.4L diesel engine.

The petrol powerplant is a naturally aspirated, inline-4 unit, which is capable of belting out 166 PS and 245 Nm. The diesel motor is a turbocharged, inline-4 unit, with 150 PS and 360 Nm (343 Nm on MT variants) on tap. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, both of which send power to the rear wheels.

The top trims of Toyota Innova Crysta come loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), multi-terrain monitor, illuminated glovebox, power-operated ORVMs, power-adjustable seats (first row), wireless smartphone charger, etc.

There are plenty of safety features on offer as well, including up to seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, brake assist, central locking, hill assist, anti-theft alarm, stability control, heads-up display (HUD), fog lamps (front and rear), child safety locks, etc.

Toyota Innova latest price list – January 2022 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Variant New price Old price 2.7L petrol GX (-) MT 7-seater Rs. 16.89 lakh – 2.7L petrol GX (-) MT 8-seater Rs. 16.94 lakh – 2.7L petrol GX MT 7-seater Rs. 17.30 lakh Rs. 17.18 lakh 2.7L petrol GX MT 8-seater Rs. 17.35 lakh Rs. 17.23 lakh 2.7L petrol GX AT 7-seater Rs. 18.66 lakh Rs. 18.54 lakh 2.7L petrol GX AT 8-seater Rs. 18.71 lakh Rs. 18.59 lakh 2.7L petrol VX MT 7-seater Rs. 20.59 lakh Rs. 20.26 lakh 2.7L petrol ZX AT 7-seater Rs. 23.47 lakh Rs. 23.14 lakh 2.4L diesel G MT 7-seater Rs. 18.18 lakh Rs. 17.94 lakh 2.4L diesel G MT 8-seater Rs. 18.23 lakh Rs. 17.99 lakh 2.4L diesel G+ MT 7-seater Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs. 18.87 lakh 2.4L diesel G+ MT 8-seater Rs. 19.04 lakh Rs. 18.92 lakh 2.4L diesel GX MT 7-seater Rs. 19.11 lakh Rs. 18.99 lakh 2.4L diesel GX MT 8-seater Rs. 19.16 lakh Rs. 19.04 lakh 2.4L diesel GX AT 7-seater Rs. 20.42 lakh Rs. 20.3 lakh 2.4L diesel GX AT 8-seater Rs. 20.47 lakh Rs. 20.35 lakh 2.4L diesel VX MT 7-seater Rs. 22.48 lakh Rs. 22.15 lakh 2.4L diesel VX MT 8-seater Rs. 22.53 lakh Rs. 22.2 lakh 2.4L diesel ZX MT 7-seater Rs. 24.12 lakh Rs. 23.79 lakh 2.4L diesel ZX AT 7-seater Rs. 25.32 lakh Rs. 24.99 lakh

In the Indian market, Toyota Innova Crysta doesn’t have any direct rivals. It is an upmarket alternative to Mahindra Marazzo, but it’s positioned below the Kia Carnival. It can also serve as an alternative to a few three-row SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, XUV700, etc.