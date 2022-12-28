Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta – Price Comparison

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in four petrol and four strong hybrid petrol variants with the latter having a claimed fuel economy of 21.1 kmpl

Toyota has announced the prices for the Innova Hycross today in the Indian market and surprisingly, the base variant is quite competitive. Compared to the Innova Crysta, the entry-level G seven-seater is only Rs. 21,000 costlier. Moving up the order, the eight-seater version of the same variant is also costlier by just Rs. 21,000.

The base G variant of the Innova Hycross is priced at Rs. 18.30 lakh and Rs. 18.35 lakh for seven- and eight-seater variants respectively while the GX base trim of the Crysta costs Rs. 18.09 lakh and Rs. 18.14 lakh. The GX petrol CVT of the new-gen Innova is quoted with a price tag of Rs. 19.15 lakh for the seven-seater configuration and Rs. 19.20 lakh for the eight-seater layout.

It is only Rs. 2,000 costlier for each seating layout compared to the respective GX AT trim of the Innova Crysta. Thus, the regular 2.0-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine equipped variants are positioned right up against the Innova Crysta with more features, a better-looking exterior and interior, and more importantly, the gasoline mill is also more powerful.

Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 18.30 L (G 7 Seater) Rs. 18.09 L (GX 7 Seater) Rs. 18.35 L (G 8 Seater) Rs. 18.14 L (GX 8 Seater) Rs. 19.15 L (GX 7 Seater) Rs. 19.13 L (GX AT 7 Seater) Rs. 19.20 L (GX 8 Seater) Rs. 19.18 L (GX AT 7 Seater) Rs. 24.01 L (VX 7 Seater Hybrid) Rs. 20.95 L (VX 7 Seater) Rs. 24.06 L (VX 8 Seater Hybrid) Rs. 23.83 L (ZX AT 7 Seater) Rs. 28.33 L (ZX Hybrid) Rs. 28.97 L (ZX (O) Hybrid)

All Prices Mentioned Are Ex-Showroom

The 2.7-litre four-pot petrol engine in the Innova Crysta makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The Innova Hycross’ regular NA petrol unit is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 172 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. Despite being less powerful, the Crysta holds the advantage in the torque department by 40 Nm.

With more features, the VX and ZX AT variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta cost Rs. 20.95 lakh and Rs. 23.83 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). But, the Japanese manufacturer sells only four variants of the regular petrol engine as the other four variants are equipped with a strong hybrid petrol engine kicking out 184 bhp and 188 Nm.

Speculations suggest that Toyota could launch the updated version of the Innova Crysta with a possible CNG variant and the brand had confirmed that the diesel engine will be back on sale in 2023. For those seeking petrol variants, the Innova Hycross makes for an attractive deal and shelling out more would get them a more fuel-efficient strong hybrid mill costing between Rs. 24.01 lakh and Rs. 28.97 lakh.