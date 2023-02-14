Toyota Innova Hycross Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 18 Months

Toyota Innova Hycross has a waiting period of up to 18 months for the strong hybrid version while the regular GX has it at up to 6 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the all-new Innova Hycross late last year in India and is currently priced between Rs. 18.30 lakh and Rs. 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The third-generation Innova has been well received by customers and it commands a high waiting period mainly for the strong hybrid variants.

The regular non-hybrid GX variant has a waiting period of 5 to 6 months while the VX, ZX and ZX (O) variants powered by a strong hybrid system command a waiting of 15 to 18 months. The Innova Hycross is available in seven- and eight-seater configurations and is underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform found in global markets.

Compared to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is lighter and has a 100 mm longer wheelbase and it has switched to the traditional front-wheel drive layout. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine are utilised. Both are linked with only a CVT transmission.

The exterior of the Toyota Innova Hycross comprises SUV-inspired styling elements including an upright front end. Some of the notable features are sleek-looking LED headlamps, a muscular bumper and bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, a large greenhouse, plenty of chrome touches and wraparound tail lamps.

The premium cabin comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, layered dashboard, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, multiple airbags, Ottoman function for the second-row captain chairs, powered seats with ventilation, cooled glovebox, and so on.

The top-end variants are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite enabling ADAS technologies such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, etc. The strong hybrid version has a claimed fuel economy of just over 21 kmpl.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta diesel has a waiting period of 4 to 5 months and its prices will be announced soon in India. The badge-engineered version of the Innova Crysta for Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch this year as well.