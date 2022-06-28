Toyota Innova HyCross To Likely Launch In India Later This Year

Toyota Innova HyCross could go on sale before the end of this year and is expected to be based on a new monocoque chassis

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to launch a number of new models over the next few months in the domestic market. The Japanese auto major will likely bring in the new generation Urban Cruiser compact SUV based on the soon-launching new Brezza in the coming weeks while an all-new midsize SUV will make its global debut on July 1, 2022.

The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes and is co-developed with Maruti Suzuki. The 4.3-metre long SUV will have the Urban Cruiser Hyryder name and it will reach showrooms this festive season. Along the same timeline, Toyota will reportedly introduce the third generation Innova as well (later this year) – otherwise we can expect it to arrive in early 2023.

The new-gen Toyota Innova was spied testing a few weeks ago on public roads and it could be dubbed the Innova HyCross as the name was trademarked by the brand. While the company has not divulged any official information surrounding the upcoming MPV, it is believed to be based on a brand new monocoque platform with high local content.

The existing model will likely be sold alongside the upcoming MPV and thus the Innova will have an extensive range. The IMV ladder-frame chassis could be ditched in favour of the modular TNGA-C used widely by Toyota in the global markets. The new architecture should help in allowing for a more spacious interior and the exterior dimensions could also grow.

The wheelbase length will reportedly be increased by 100 mm and the TNGA-C will help in Innova becoming a traditional front-wheel drive MPV. It could have several commonalities with the Corolla Cross and some JDM-spec MPVs in terms of design while the interior is also expected to be brand new and it will be loaded with latest tech and equipment.

As for the performance, a new hybrid petrol engine will likely be employed and thus the ‘Hy’ in the HyCross. An electric motor and a battery could work in tandem with a 2.0-litre petrol engine to form this hybrid technology and it could be more fuel efficient as well than the existing petrol mill. No diesel engine is expected to be on offer with the upcoming Innova HyCross.