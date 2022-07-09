Toyota Innova HyCross To Likely Get A New Chassis & Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota Innova HyCross is expected to be launched later this calendar year and it will more likely sit on the modular TNGA-C platform

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is said to be preparing to introduce an all-new Innova in the domestic market. However, its launch timeline is yet unknown but it may not take a long time as the test mules have already been spotted on public roads. Since Toyota trademarked the Innova HyCross name, it could be called so considering that the upcoming midsize SUV has been dubbed the HyRyder.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts two engine options: a mild hybrid petrol and a strong hybrid petrol engine. The former is sourced from Maruti Suzuki while the latter belongs to Toyota and it will benefit from the large battery pack to have a dedicated EV-only mode. The upcoming Innova is also expected to get a hybrid powertrain.

It will likely be a 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle based petrol engine working in concert with an electric motor and a battery pack to form the hybrid system and thus justifying the ‘Hy’ name in the HyCross. Reports emerged on the internet suggest that the new-gen Innova will be launched later this calendar year and thus consolidating the brand’s premium portfolio.

It is worth noting that the Japanese auto major is also developing an all-new Fortuner seven-seater SUV and it could see the light sometime early next year following a global premiere in the coming months. The third-generation Toyota Innova is believed to be based on a brand new monocoque chassis carrying high localisation.

The current Innova Crysta is underpinned by the IMV platform that can also be found in the Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner full-size SUV. It will likely switch to a more traditional FWD layout by adopting the modular TNGA-C platform. Compared to the existing model, the proportions of the MPV could be increased and more interior space could be liberated.

The wheelbase length could grow by around 100 mm and the chances of the upcoming Innova HyCross having several commonalities with the Corolla Cross do exist while the styling could be influenced by MPVs sold in the Japanese market. The cabin will also get high-end features and technologies.