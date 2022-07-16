Toyota Innova HyCross To Have Several Commonalities With Corolla Cross

Toyota Innova HyCross is based on a new monocoque chassis and will likely be powered by a new petrol/hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is reportedly working on a brand new version of the highly popular Innova MPV and is expected to be unveiled in the coming months before going on sale in the early parts of next year. The Japanese manufacturer is currently bracing to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market.

The five-seater midsize SUV was unveiled a few weeks ago and it will have segment-first features such as an AWD system in a hybrid engine, a strong hybrid powertrain with a dedicated EV-only mode, etc. Toyota is also developing the next generation Fortuner, which is believed to make its world premiere later this year before stepping into showrooms next year in the international markets.

Thus, it can be expected to reach India sometime next year as well. The existing Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2016 and is a more premium alternative to its predecessor. The upcoming model will further push the boundaries as it will likely be based on a new monocoque chassis (TNGA-C based) and it will become a traditional FWD MPV.

It is expected to be called the Innova HyCross and the ‘Hy’ could denote its hybrid nature. Toyota may utilise a 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine working in tandem with a large battery pack and an electric motor to form a hybrid system. It is in response to the stricter emission standards prevailing across the globe and to make the MPV more fuel efficient.

The third-generation Toyota Innova could carry high local content despite being based on a new platform as the long-serving IMV architecture will be let go. However, the existing Innova Crysta will likely continue in its duties and won’t be discontinued abruptly as it has a high demand. This goes on to suggest that the Innova range will further expand.

The wheelbase length could be increased by around 100 mm and it could have plenty in common with the same platform based Corolla Cross. The exterior design will likely be heavily inspired by JDM-spec MPVs. The interior will also be more upmarket with the presence of high-end safety, connectivity, comfort and convenience based features.