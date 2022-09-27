Toyota Innova HyCross To Have ADAS, Sunroof, Hybrid Engine & More

The Toyota Innova HyCross will boast new underpinnings, hybrid powertrain options, a premium cabin and advanced safety tech

The Toyota Innova HyCross is all set to make its global debut and will first go on sale in the Indonesian market in the next couple of months. The new Innova HyCross not only gets a new design language and a premium cabin but also offers a new hybrid powertrain and a monocoque architecture. The booking of this new MPV commenced in Indonesia earlier and the brand is likely to offer many advanced features like ADAS and sunroof with the new-gen Innova.

Outside, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will boast a sophisticated design that will be complemented by a bold grille at the front that will be flanked by sleek LED lights on either end. The side profile also gets a long list of updates while the rear goes in line with the overall design language. The Innova Hycross is significantly bigger than the present iteration of the Innova and gets a longer wheelbase. Unlike the present-gen Innova, the upcoming Innova HyCross will be offered with a front-wheel-drive setup.

Inside, the new Toyota Innova HyCross will get a new dashboard layout with a new and improved infotainment system, a fresh colour scheme and better seats. In addition to all this, the new Innova HyCross will also offer a long list of new features including a large sunroof. Other features like wireless charging, multi-zone climate control, heads-up display, connected car tech and more are also likely to be offered with this new update.

Powering the new Innova HyCross will be a 2.0L or a 1.8L strong-hybrid petrol engine. In India, the MPV is expected to utilise the localised version of the THS II (Toyota hybrid System II). This setup gets a twin-motor setup and is significantly more affordable while it offers better “step-off” torque and fuel economy figures. The Japanese carmaker might also offer a diesel engine option with select variants. More details are yet to be known.

On the safety front, the new Toyota Innova HyCross is likely to be offered with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite. This system consists of an ADAS system and has features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, road sign assist and automatic high beams.

While Toyota is yet to share the official launch timeline of the new Innova Hycross in the Indian market, it is all set to launch the MPV in Indonesia in November 2022. The bookings for the MPV commenced recently for a token amount of Rp 15 million (approx INR 80,000).