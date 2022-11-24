Toyota Innova Hycross To Debut Tomorrow In India – Game Changer?

Toyota Innova Hycross will be more premium and feature-rich compared to the outgoing Innova Crysta; will also boast ADAS technology

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is all pumped to unveil the Innova Hycross in India tomorrow. The third-generation Innova comes with a host of changes inside and out and is a radical departure from the outgoing Innova Crysta considering the revisions inside and out. It will be sold in six-, seven- and eight-seater configurations upon arrival.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will derive power from a new 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the strong hybrid version of the same engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 174 hp and 197 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission while the latter delivers 186 hp and is mated to an e-CVT only.

The strong hybrid system will be heavily localised in India. The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross will likely be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it could cost around Rs. 22 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross will also feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.

With a brand new exterior and a more advanced and feature-rich interior, the Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be offered in an expensive range. It will appeal to not only family-based customers but also a wider range of people seeking midsize three-row SUVs or a segment above. The Innova Hycross will have the advantage of high fuel efficiency despite lacking diesel for the first time in the lineup.

The upcoming MPV has an SUV-inspired design boasting a prominent upright grille section, a muscular bonnet, a set of new alloy wheels, new C- and D-pillars, sporty side creases, new tail lamps, etc. The interior gets a redesigned layered dashboard and a brand new centre console with a large touchscreen infotainment system sitting in a floating fashion.

The upmarket features list will compose a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, an automatic climate control system, an all-digital instrument console, Ottoman function for the second-row chairs, cruise control, a new steering wheel, multiple airbags, and a lot more.