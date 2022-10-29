Toyota Innova Hycross To Debut In Mid-November – All Key Details

Toyota Innova Hycross will go on sale by the end of next month in markets like Indonesia; India launch could happen in early 2023

Toyota will host the world premiere of the Innova Zenix (Hycross in India possibly) by the middle of next month according to reports. Following its debut, it will go on sale in Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia by the end of the month. Only a few days ago, Toyota released the first official teaser image of the Innova Hycross revealing its front fascia partly.

Yesterday the 3D images of the premium MPV were leaked giving us an early preview of what is in store. The front fascia has received a notable update with the presence of sharper LED headlamps, a revised Trapezoidal grille with new inserts, new fog lamp housings mounted on the bumper with lower air intake, a tweaked bonnet with a thick horizontal black trim, etc.

Other design highlights will include newly designed alloy wheels, a more raked front windscreen, different C- and D-pillars, Veloz-like rear fender crease, new wraparound LED tail lamps and an updated rear bumper as some of the design elements do confirm its resemblances with the Veloz. Another major update will be that it will sit on a modular TNGA-C platform.

The monocoque construction will make the MPV lighter while enabling it to be a better handling machine with lesser body roll. In addition, the more modern structure will ensure a roomier cabin for occupants as the Toyota Innova Hycross will be retailed in multiple seating configurations. The interior will be subjected to a myriad of revisions as well.

The design of the dashboard and centre console will be brand new and the equipment list will gain new features such as a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, a 360-degree camera system, a HUD, wireless charging dock and so on.

In India, the Innova Hycross is expected to be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta and it will likely be equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of assistive and safety technologies. While the technical specifications are not known yet, the Innova Hycross will be powered by a strong hybrid engine with higher fuel efficiency.