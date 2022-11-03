Toyota Innova Hycross Side Profile Teased; Debut This Month

Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled later this month in India and its prices will likely be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will unveil the Innova Hycross in India on November 25, 2022 and its prices will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. Its global debut will happen in the second half of this year and it will be introduced in Indonesia before the end of this month. It is one of the most highly anticipated launches from Toyota in recent memory.

It will be sold in multiple seating configurations and it has already been teased officially a couple of times in Indonesia. The latest teaser shows the side profile of the upcoming model. Judging by the teaser and the leaked 3D images, the Innova Hycross (Zenix in Indonesia) will have C- and D-pillars similar to the Veloz.

In addition, the side bodily crease also looks identical to its sibling as the Innova Hycross has several commonalities with it elsewhere too. It will likely have slightly bigger proportions compared to the Innova Crysta, which will be sold alongside as a petrol-only model and thus the Innova range will be devoid of a diesel powertrain for the first time.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will sit on the TNGA-C platform as the modular monocoque chassis will help the premium MPV to become a front-wheel driven model as opposed to the existing rear-wheel drive configuration. The structural benefits will make it stiffer and presumably a better handler while the cabin space will also be more.

The exterior comprises a large hexagonal front grille as in the Corolla Cross, a prominent headlight assembly with L-shaped inserts, muscular bonnet creases, triangular fog lamp housings on the bumper, newly designed ten-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and horizontally positioned LED taillights, an integrated spoiler, more raked A-pillars and so on.

As for the performance, a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the strong hybrid version of the same engine will be utilised to have an expansive range. It will likely have a dedicated EV mode as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder as the powertrain will boast good performance figures as well as high fuel efficiency.