Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked In India – New Price List

Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked for the first time in India as the strong hybrid variants endure the maximum hike

By the end of last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Innova Hycross in the domestic market, priced between Rs. 18.30 lakh and Rs. 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese manufacturer has increased the prices of the premium MPV for the first time and two new variants have been added to the lineup to expand the strong hybrid portfolio.

The entry-level seven-seater G petrol variant sees a price hike of Rs. 25,000 and it now costs Rs. 18.55 lakh while other variants in the regular petrol range witness a similar hike and thus the eight-seater G, seven-seater GX and eight-seater GX are priced at Rs. 18.60 lakh, Rs. 19.40 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Thus, a price hike of 1.3 per cent has been made in the regular petrol version. The base strong hybrid petrol VX seven-seater now costs Rs. 24.76 lakh (ex-showroom) with a substantial price hike of Rs. 75,000. The eight-seater VX is Rs. 5,000 costlier. Across the strong hybrid range, the prices are up by Rs. 75,000. The top-spec ZX is now priced at Rs. 29.08 lakh.

Toyota Innova Hycross Variants New Price Old Price 1. G 7S Rs. 18.55 lakh Rs. 18.30 lakh 2. G 8S Rs. 18.60 lakh Rs. 18.35 lakh 3. GX 7S Rs. 19.40 lakh Rs. 19.15 lakh 4. GX 8S Rs. 19.45 lakh Rs. 19.20 lakh 5. VX 7S Rs. 24.76 lakh Rs. 24.01 lakh 6. VX 8S Rs. 24.81 lakh Rs. 24.06 lakh 7. VX (O) 7S Rs. 26.73 lakh – 8. VX (O) 8S Rs. 26.78 lakh – 9. ZX Rs. 29.08 lakh Rs. 28.33 lakh 10. ZX (O) Rs. 29.72 lakh Rs. 28.97 lakh

The ZX optional trim with added features carries a price tag of Rs. 29,72 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has added two new strong hybrid variants as the VX (O) seven-seater and the VX (O) eight-seater are priced at Rs. 26.73 lakh and Rs. 26.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this month, Toyota upped the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s strong hybrid variants by up to Rs. 50,000.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is based on a new monocoque platform and it switches from rear-wheel drive layout to front-wheel drive compared to the Innova Crysta. The 2023 MY Innova Crysta diesel will have its prices announced in the coming days. The Hycross currently has a high waiting period of 15 to 18 months for the strong hybrid variants.

The Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre NA petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of just over 21 kmpl. The former is linked with a CVT while the latter is mated to an e-CVT transmission.