Toyota Innova Hycross Price Reveal Next Month – Variant & Delivery Details

Toyota Innova Hycross prices will be revealed next month and the deliveries will commence by the middle of January 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) lifted the cloaks off the Innova Hycross in India a couple of days ago following its global debut in Indonesia on November 21, 2022. The premium MPV will be retailed in seven- and eight-seater configurations in the domestic market and it will be available in a total of five variants namely G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O).

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed sometime next month while the customer deliveries will begin by the middle of January 2023. The Innova Hycross will also be on display at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January. It is the first Toyota model in India to be equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based driver assistive and safety tech.

It is expected to carry a sticker tag of Rs. 22 lakh for the base variant and it will likely go all the way up to Rs. 28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. The Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta, which still has good demand amongst customers. Moreover, the production of the diesel variants will commence next year.

The Innova Hycross will only be offered with petrol engines though as a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 174 hp and 197 Nm of peak torque while the strong hybrid iteration of the same powertrain is good enough to kick out 186 hp. The former is paired with a CVT and the latter is hooked with a e-CVT.

The strong hybrid variant will attract buyers due to its imopressive claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl courtesy of the dedicated EV mode. It must be noted that the official bookings for the Innova Hycross have also begun. The base two trims can be had with the NA petrol engine and the remaining three with the hybrid tech.

The range-topping ZX and ZX (O) variants are only available with seven-seat configurations. The cabin is packed with features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a brand new instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, leather seat upholstery, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, wireless charging facility, powered tailgate, etc. The variant-wise features are given below:

Toyota Innova Hycross G

Dual front airbags

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill-Hold assist

Analogue speedo

Auto LED headlamps

Black fabric upholstery

4-speaker audio system

4.2-inch MID display

Toyota Innova Hycross GX

Along with the G variant’s features, the GX gains

Driver-seat height adjustment

16-inch alloy wheels

SOS Emergency call

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Toyota Innova Hycross VX

Along with the GX variant’s features, the VX gets

360-degree camera

Paddle shifters

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Full LED taillamps

Automatic blower control

Dual-tone fabric upholstery

6-speaker audio system

Rear sunshade

Part digital instrument cluster

Retractable sunshade

Soft-touch dashboard

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX

Along with the VX variant’s features, the ZX gets

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

Powered leg rest for middle row

10.1-inch touchscreen

Quilted leather seats

9-speaker JBL sound system

Powered tailgate

Powered driver seat with memory function

Side and curtain airbags

Toyota Innova ZX (O)

Along with the ZX variant’s features, the ZX(O) gets ADAS technologies:

Lane-keep assist

Blind spot monitor

Automatic high beam

Rear cross-traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control