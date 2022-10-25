Toyota Innova Hycross Officially Teased For The First Time, Debut Soon

Toyota Innova Hycross will make its global premiere early next month in Indonesia; India launch likely in early 2023

Toyota has officially released the first teaser of the upcoming new generation Innova, which could be dubbed the Innova Zenix in Indonesia. The world premiere of the all-new MPV will be hosted in the early parts of November 2022 and it could reach India early next year. The teaser shows the new grille section of the MPV clearly.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix (could be called Hycross in India) gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior. The front end comprises sleeker LED headlamp cluster, a new hexagonal grille section, which looks more prominent and new inserts surrounded by piano black housing with the signature Toyota badge positioned in the middle.

Other highlights at the front are wider central air intake on the redesigned bumper with a more aggressive fog lamp housing that extends from the bottom of the headlamps, sharper body panels, a more muscular bonnet and raked front windshield. The Japanese manufacturer will reveal more details about the upcoming model in the days leading up to its debut.

The Toyota Innova Hycross could be unveiled locally at the 2023 Auto Expo in January but no official details are available yet. It will be offered in multiple seating configurations and will likely be sold alongside the existing Innova Crysta that has been in the business for more than six and a half years. It will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform.

Thus, the Innova Hycross will ditch the rear-wheel drive layout made possible by the iMV ladder frame chassis in favour of the traditional front-wheel drive configuration. The monocoque construction should improve the dynamic characteristics of the MPV along with increasing the space inside the cabin for the occupants and luggage.

It will be powered by a new strong hybrid petrol engine and the interior will boast more advanced features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in-car connected tech, a panoramic sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistive and safety features, a 360-degree camera system, wireless charger, etc.