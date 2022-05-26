Toyota Innova HyCross MPV To Likely Get Localised Strong Hybrid Tech

Toyota Innova HyCross is expected to be launched later this year and it will be based on a new monocoque with a host of changes inside and out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be working on launching the heavily updated Urban Cruiser next in the Indian market and it could be followed by an all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki and the new generation Innova. While the midsize SUV internally codenamed D22 could be dubbed the Hyryder, the upcoming Innova could be called the Innova HyCross.

It will reportedly be sold alongside the existing model and could be priced slightly higher. The Hy in the HyCross is believed to indicate its hybrid nature as it won’t be offered with a diesel engine. The Toyota Innova HyCross will sit on the modular TNGA-C platform which can also be found in the Corolla and it will likely share stuff with the Voxy and Noah MPVs sold in Japan.

The 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross could have an overall length of around 4.7 metres. Internally codenamed 560B, the MPV will be slightly shorter than the Innova Crysta but the longer wheelbase of 2,850 mm and more vertically positioned C pillars meant it could offer more interior space. Moreover, the new architecture will make the Innova switch to the traditional FWD layout.

The styling of the Innova HyCross is said to be heavily influenced by the Corolla Cross and the Veloz. Besides having a longer wheelbase of around 100 mm, the new platform will make the MPV lighter by around 170 kilograms. Therefore, the chances of it becoming more fuel efficient with improved driving characteristics are high and it will be aided by the powertrain.

It will be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor to form a hyrbid system. The updated Toyota Hybrid System II will be localised and it will be lighter and more efficient courtesy of a dual electric motor setup. The upcoming Innova HyCross was spotted testing in India a few weeks ago as well suggesting that the launch is near.

The interior will be more premium than the existing Crysta with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console, latest connective tech, powered front seats, wireless charger, reclining captain seats with ottoman function, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, updated instrument console, and a lot more.