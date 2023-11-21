Toyota Innova Hycross Limited Edition Priced At Rs. 20.07 Lakh

The new Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition features exterior and interior upgrades, for just Rs. 40,000 over the regular GX trim

Toyota has discreetly introduced a limited-edition variant of its popular midsize MPV, the Innova Hycross. Priced between Rs. 20.07 lakh & 20.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly unveiled “Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition” comes with a modest price increase of Rs 40,000 over the standard GX trim. This exclusive variant boasts a range of exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements.

On the exterior, the updates are subtle yet effective. The front grille receives a stylish chrome garnish that elegantly runs across from the centre to the sides. Additionally, both front and rear bumpers are adorned with new faux silver-painted skid plates, adding a touch of sophistication. Enthusiasts can opt for the Platinum White exterior paint shade by paying an additional Rs. 9,500.

However, as it is based on the GX trim, some features like bumper garnishes and larger alloy wheels that are found in higher trims, are not included in this variant. Interestingly, the true transformation occurs within the cabin, where the Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition receives significant upgrades.

The dashboard and door trims now feature a luxurious soft-touch, chestnut brown finish, a feature previously reserved for the pricier VX trim. Complementing it is faux wood trim around the window controls, adding a touch of elegance to the interior. The fabric seat covers receive a stylish dual-tone black and brown finish, further enhancing the overall aesthetic. The Limited Edition model comes in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations, providing flexibility to buyers.

Under the hood, the limited edition variant retains the 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated, mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the standard GX trim. Mated to a CVT gearbox, this powertrain delivers a robust performance, generating 172 bhp and 205 Nm. Notably, the GX Limited Edition does not feature the more fuel-efficient strong hybrid powertrain, aligning with Toyota’s strategy to cater to a broader audience.

As per media sources, the new Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition will be available for purchase until December or until stocks are depleted. With its blend of exterior finesse and interior opulence, this limited edition variant is poised to attract discerning customers seeking a unique and refined driving experience in the MPV segment.