Toyota Innova Hycross Interior Spied, Has Similarities With Voxy MPV

Toyota Innova Hycross will more likely have its prices announced at the 2023 Auto Expo in January in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will unveil the new generation Innova Hycross in India on November 25, 2022 and it has already been spotted testing quite a few times on public roads. The premium MPV will make its global debut in Indonesia just days before its scheduled local premiere. The Japanese auto major has been teasing the upcoming model while the spy images and leaks just do not want to stop coming out either.

The recent set of spy images gives us a detailed look into the interior of the new-gen Innova. The newly designed dashboard has a layered appeal and some of the elements are akin to the Voxy MPV sold in the global markets. For instance, the multi-functional steering wheel and the centre console layout look similar to its Voxy sibling and a floating touchscreen infotainment system takes the centre stage.

The AC vents and the dash are garnished in silver and the climatic controls get a separate panel but you would be hard-pressed to see the physical buttons as Toyota might just opt for touch-sensitive controls. The gear lever console is mounted on the dashboard and a lot of space is available between the driver and front passenger seats.

The cabin could adopt a two-tone theme and there will be multiple storage spaces at the front. The spy shots also give away the existence of a large panoramic sunroof and the equipment list will boast an automatic climate control system, cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, multiple airbags, a heads-up display, wireless charging facility, ottoman function for middle row captain seats and so on.

The exterior of the Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix in Indonesia) gains a hexagonal front grille with new inserts, a more muscular bonnet, sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed LED tail lamps, more angular A-pillars, new C- and D-pillars similar to the Veloz, an upright bootlid, updated front and rear bumpers, etc.

The upcoming MPV will derive power from a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engine. It will be underpinned by a new monocoque chassis and the top-end variants are expected to get ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.