Toyota Innova Hycross India Launch Likely In Early 2023

Toyota Innova Hycross will make its world premiere next month before likely going on sale in India in early 2023

Toyota will host the global premiere of the new generation Innova Hycross in the beginning stages of next month likely in Indonesia. It will go on sale in the following months while the India launch could happen in early 2023. It could make its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January but nothing has been made official yet.

The Innova Hycross name will be used in the domestic market while it will be called the Innova Zenix in Indonesia. The MPV will be sold in multiple seating configurations across an expansive range to lure in customers and is expected to be retailed alongside the existing Innova Crysta, which was first introduced back in early 2016.

The upcoming MPV is believed to be more upmarket than the Crysta and it will have distinctive styling, a heavily revised interior, brimmed features list and a brand new platform. The Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C architecture extensive used by the brand elsewhere and it will help in maximising the cabin and boot space.

The stiffer monocoque structure will likely aid in improved handling characteristics while. making the MPV lighter. Moreover, it will switch from an RWD layout enabled by the ladder frame iMV construction to the more traditional FWD configuration. The overall proportions will be larger than the Innova Crysta as well with a longer wheelbase.

The all-important performance will be derived from a strong hybrid petrol engine taking advantage of Toyota’s expertise in this particular field over the years. It will hopefully aid in making the Innova Hycross more fuel efficient in everyday driving conditions. The exterior will be sharper with modern design elements providing a more aggressive road presence.

The interior will boast a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, a panoramic sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense suite of assistive features, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless charging dock, automatic climate control, cruise control, a new steering wheel with mounted controls, a revised instrument console and so on.