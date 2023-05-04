Toyota Innova Hycross, Hyryder, Glanza, Camry Prices Hiked In India

Toyota has hiked the prices of the Hyryder by up to Rs. 60,000 while the Innova Hycross is costlier by up to Rs. 27,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Glanza and Camry in the domestic market in the month of May 2023. The Innova Hycross prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 27,000 as the VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O) variants have been affected while the G and GX base and mid-spec trims remain the same in pricing.

The Toyota Innova Hycross range starts at Rs. 18.55 lakh for the G seven-seater, Rs. 18.60 lakh for the G eight-seater, Rs. 19.40 lakh for the GX seven-seater and Rs. 19.45 lakh for the GX eight-seater trims. Following the price hike of Rs. 27,000, the VX’s new price stands at Rs. 25.03 lakh and Rs. 25.08 lakh for the seven- and eight-seater variants respectively.

The VX (O) costs Rs. 27 lakh for the seven-seater and the eight-seater is Rs. 5,000 costlier while the ZX seven-seater carries a sticker tag of Rs. 29.35 lakh and the ZX (O) at Rs. 29.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) following the price hike.

Innova Hycross Variant New Price Old price G 7-seater Rs. 18.55 Lakh Rs. 18.55 Lakh G 8-seater Rs. 18.60 Lakh Rs. 18.60 Lakh GX 7-seater Rs. 19.40 Lakh Rs. 19.40 Lakh GX 8-seater Rs. 19.45 Lakh Rs. 19.45 Lakh VX 7-seater Rs. 25.03 Lakh Rs. 24.76 Lakh VX 8-seater Rs. 25.08 Lakh Rs. 24.81 Lakh VX (O) 7-seater Rs. 27.00 Lakh Rs. 26.73 Lakh VX (O) 8-seater Rs. 27.05 Lakh Rs. 26.78 Lakh ZX 7-seater Rs. 29.35 Lakh Rs. 29.08 Lakh ZX (O) 7-seater Rs. 29.99 Lakh Rs. 29.72 Lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s prices are up by Rs. 2,000 for the G, G CNG, G AT, V, V AT and V AWD trims. The S hybrid variant endures the biggest hike of Rs. 60,000 as it now costs Rs. 16.21 lakh and moving up the order, the prices of the G hybrid and V hybrid are up by Rs. 25,000 each – Rs. 18.24 lakh and Rs. 19.74 lakh now.

Hyryder variant New Price Old Price E Rs. 10.73 Lakh Rs. 10.48 Lakh S Rs. 12.48 Lakh Rs. 12.28 Lakh S CNG Rs. 13.43 Lakh Rs. 13.23 Lakh S AT Rs. 13.68 Lakh Rs. 13.48 Lakh G Rs. 14.36 Lakh Rs. 14.34 Lakh G CNG Rs. 15.31 Lakh Rs. 15.29 Lakh G AT Rs. 15.56 Lakh Rs. 15.54 Lakh V Rs. 15.91 Lakh Rs. 15.89 Lakh V AT Rs. 17.11 Lakh Rs. 17.09 Lakh V AWD Rs. 17.21 Lakh Rs. 17.19 Lakh S Hybrid Rs. 16.21 Lakh Rs. 15.61 Lakh G Hybrid Rs. 18.24 Lakh Rs. 17.99 Lakh V Hybrid Rs. 19.74 Lakh Rs. 19.49 Lakh

The Glanza is currently the only model sold by the Japanese brand priced under Rs. 10 lakh and its prices are now up by Rs. 5,000 across the range. It has a starting price of Rs. 6.70 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Camry Hybrid sees a price hike of Rs. 46,000 and it now costs Rs. 45.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is expected to launch the rebadged version of Ertiga and the badge engineered Fronx next in India.