Toyota Innova Hycross GX Variant Detailed In Walkaround – Video

Toyota Innova Hycross GX is available with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, etc

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Innova Hycross towards the closure of last month and is priced between Rs. 18.30 lakh and Rs. 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The G, GX and VX Hybrid variants are available in seven- and eight-seater guises. The MPV has been made available in an expansive range with attractive features mainly in the top-end variants.

The entry-level Toyota Innova Hycross G variant costs Rs. 18.30 lakh for the seven-seater iteration and Rs. 18.35 lakh for the eight-seat trim (ex-showroom). It can be bought only with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The GX variant, on the other hand, gets a few additional features over the G variant and is competitively priced.

It is priced at Rs. 19.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater variant while the eight-seat configuration can be bought by shelling out Rs. 5,000 more. It is also retailed with the NA petrol mill paired with an automatic transmission. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the Japanese auto major displayed a number of new models including the Land Cruiser 300 and variants of the Innova Hycross.

The premium MPV’s GX variant has been detailed in our walkaround video linked above and it comes with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, SOS emergency calling function, and height-adjustable driver seat. It carries over a lot of features from the G variant.

They include black fabric seat upholstery, automatic LED headlights, a four-speaker audio system, driver and front passenger airbags, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, an analogue speedometer, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, etc. The Toyota Innova Hycross is underpinned by a modular TNGA-C platform and thus it switches to a traditional front-wheel drive configuration.

The monocoque MPV is lighter than the Innova Crysta and has better handling characteristics. The Hycross is the first Toyota model in India to feature ADAS based driver-assistive and safety technologies enabling blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and so on.