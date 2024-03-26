Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Top-Spec Non-Hybrid Launch Soon

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) will gain features such as a two-tone cabin theme, a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, soft-touch dashboard finish and much more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch a new range-topping non-hybrid variant of the Innova Hycross in the domestic market and the prices will be announced soon. The premium MPV is sold in GX, VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O) trims currently and it has been well received by customers for multiple reasons while the Innova Crysta continues to garner good sales numbers.

The price difference between the non-hybrid and strong hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross stands at around Rs. 7 lakh and the new range-topper powered by the 2.0L NA petrol mill will look to bridge the gap. The new GX (O) non-hybrid will be positioned above the existing GX grade and will feature a host of new equipment to justify the price increase.

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) will gain features like a dual-tone black and chestnut cabin theme, automatic climate control system, LED fog lamps at the front, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, retractable sunshade in the seven-seater variant, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, rear automatic blower control and rear defogger.

The GX (O) has already been listed on TKM’s official website and it will be available in seven- and eight-seater configurations. Now, the Japanese manufacturer sells the Innova Hycross GX for a price tag of Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater while the eight-seater is Rs. 5,000 costlier. The new variant will be notably expensive in comparison.

With no powertrain changes, the 2.0L petrol unit will continue to produce a maximum power output of 173 bhp and 209 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with a CVT automatic transmission only. The same engine, in its hybrid specification, kicks out 184 bhp and 188 Nm with a claimed fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl.

Compared to the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is underpinned by the TNGA-C monocoque platform and thus it is front-wheel driven like traditional MPVs unlike the rear-wheel drive layout found in its older sibling which uses a ladder frame.