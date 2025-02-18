Toyota Innova EV Gets 700 Nm Torque, 59.3 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

Toyota Innova EV has made its debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2025 with a 59.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

After three years of anticipation, the fully electric version of the Toyota Kijang Innova has finally made its debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2025. The Toyota Kijang Innova BEV Concept retains the familiar silhouette of the Innova but features key design updates including Toyota’s latest BEV emblem, refreshed side and rear lighting elements and exclusive body graphics.

Inside the cabin, the EV-specific changes certainly catches attention. It gains a redesigned instrument panel, a touchscreen infotainment screen, an updated transmission control button and new seat upholstery. The centre console also appears larger incorporating two distinct display screens. Additionally, a power tailgate has been added.

Under the hood, the Innova BEV Concept is powered by an electric motor generating 179.6 hp and a massive torque output of 700 Nm. A 59.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides the energy with charging compatibility for both CCS2 DC fast charging and Type 2 AC charging. The MPV rides on 16-inch alloy wheels, featuring a gunmetal-finished design.

Toyota did not reveal the claimed driving range of the Innova BEV Concept though but the concept shows the brand’s intention to bring in a production model in the near future, at least for the Asian markets. The introduction of this electric Innova prototype is part of its broader strategy to develop an electrification ecosystem in Indonesia.

As part of its Multi-Pathway approach, the company aims to offer diverse solutions to reduce carbon emissions and drive sustainable mobility across the region. The Kijang Innova BEV Concept will be on display at the Carbon Neutrality (CN) Mobility Event until February 15. Other notable Toyota electrified models on display include the Toyota Mirai, Kijang Innova Zenix HEV and even a hydrogen-powered forklift.

It remains uncertain whether the EV will be considered for a launch in India or not but the brand will introduce its first zero-emission vehicle for India, the Urban Cruiser BEV, in the second half of this year. It will be available in two battery packs with a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.