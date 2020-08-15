Toyota Innova Crysta TRD Sportivo Spied Without Camouflage

The Toyota Innova Crysta TRD Sportivo wears a sharp-looking body kit all around, but will feature no performance upgrades

A production-spec model of the Toyota Innova Crysta TRD Sportivo has been spied in Indonesia, and is expected to launch there in the coming weeks. The MPV sports significant visual differences over the standard model, which we shall list here in brief.

The front bumper looks more aggressive than before, with a faux lip-spoiler at the bottom. The horizontal chrome slats on the front grille are now thinner, while the grille itself gets a new chrome outline on the bottom half. At the sides, we see that the car gets a prominent side skirt, which adds muscle to the design. The wheels are new 17-inch blacked-out alloy units, and there are ‘TRD Sportivo’ graphics near the rear wheel arches.

At the rear, we see a redesigned bumper, at the bottom of which there’s a small faux diffuser, thus completing the sporty look of the vehicle. On the tailgate, we see the ‘TRD Sportivo’ emblem, right under the Innova badge. Surprisingly, there are no extravagant chrome embellishments that usually adorn such body kits.

The interior isn’t visible in these pictures, sadly, but we expect it to be the same in design as the regular Innova. To add sporty character, there will be red accents all over the cabin and ‘TRD’ branding on the seats and the dashboard. Other than that, we don’t expect any significant changes to the interior or the equipment list.

The Toyota Innova Crysta TRD Sportivo won’t sport any performance upgrades under the hood. The Thailand-spec model is powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine as the Indian version, that generates 150 PS and 343 Nm (360 Nm with AT). The India-spec Innova also has a 2.7-litre petrol engine on offer, which produces 165 PS and 245 Nm.

Toyota has recently launched the Fortuner TRD Limited in India, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect the Innova Sportivo to follow suit, probably near Diwali season. The Innova Crysta is one of the most popular cars in Toyota’s lineup in India, and with the TRD Sportivo edition, Toyota might attract a few more customers during the festive rush.

