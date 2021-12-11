Toyota Innova Crysta Sales Up By Over 187% In November 2021

Last month, i.e., in November 2021, Toyota sold 6,300 units of the Innova Crysta, which translates to a YoY sales growth of 187.41 per cent

The Indian automobile industry is currently facing a major slowdown, and sales numbers were down for almost every manufacturer last month. However, a few vehicles still managed to report positive sales growth, like Toyota Innova Crysta. A total of 6,300 units of the MPV were sold in November 2021, making it the best-selling model in Toyota’s lineup in India.

This is a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 187.41 per cent compared to 2,192 units sold in November 2020. In October 2021, Toyota had sold 6,096 units of the Innova Crysta in India, which translates to a sales growth of 3.35 per cent in November 2021 on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.7-litre NA petrol motor, which belts out 166 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The second option is a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, capable of generating a peak power and torque of 150 PS and 360 Nm (343 Nm on the manual variants), respectively.

The transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, available on both engines. The MPV can only be had in an RWD configuration, regardless of the variant chosen. Also, the Innova Crysta is available in 7- and 8-seat options.

Toyota Innova Crysta is currently priced from Rs. 17.18 lakh to Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, although three-row SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari can be considered its competitors.

Toyota is planning to add two more MPV to its lineup in India. One of these will be the rebadged version of Maruti Ertiga, speculated to be named Rumion. Toyota Rumion is already on sale in South Africa, and we expect it to launch in India in the first half of next year.

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are jointly developing a midsize MPV as well, which will be positioned below the Innova Crysta in the former’s range and above the XL6 in the latter’s. Other than that, Toyota has a few other new models in the pipeline, including a new compact SUV (next-gen Urban Cruiser), a midsize SUV, and Hilux pickup truck.