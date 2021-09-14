Toyota Innova Crysta Sales Up By 96% In August 2021

The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to be one of the top-selling MPVs in the Indian market, and currently faces competition from Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 etc

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale in the country for almost five years now, and while the competition has risen, the MPV’s popularity sees no decline. Toyota sold 5,755 units of the Innova Crysta in India in August 2021, making it the carmaker’s best-selling car in the country.

In contrast, the Japanese carmaker had sold 2,943 units of the MPV in the same month last year, which means that the Innova Crysta has recorded a YoY growth of 96 per cent. The Innova was only behind the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in MPV sales in the entire market. Toyota had introduced a mid-life facelift for the car in the country late last year, which brought along a range of visual enhancements as well as some new features.

Powering the Innova Crysta is a 2.7-litre petrol engine as well as a 2.4-litre diesel mill. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 150 PS and 360 Nm. The transmission options on both the engines include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

On the feature front, the MPV gets a Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control and so on.

The safety tech on offer includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front rear parking sensors, Hill-start Assist, Electronic Stability Program and automatic headlights. As of now, Toyota retails the Innova Crysta at a base price of Rs 16.82 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 24.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The Toyota Innova Crysta rivals the likes of Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ertiga, while it also faces competition from similarly priced three-row SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus as well as the Tata Safari.