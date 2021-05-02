Toyota Innova Crysta Price Hike – New Vs Old Price List

Toyota has increased the prices of the Innova Crysta MPV in the Indian market by Rs. 26,000 on all trims and variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had hiked the prices of select models in its lineup near the beginning of April 2021. The Innova Crysta MPV was one of the models affected by the price increment, and by quite a margin. Here, we have the updated price list of Toyota Innova Crysta, alongside the old prices.

All variants of the Innova Crysta have seen a price increase of Rs. 26,000, including both the petrol and diesel models. The price of this Toyota MPV now ranges from Rs. 16.52 lakh to Rs. 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Toyota Innova Crysta is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which develops a peak power and torque of 166 PS and 245 Nm, respectively. This motor can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova Crysta April 2021 Price Hike – Petrol Variants Trim New Price Old Price GX 7-Seater Rs. 16.52 lakh Rs. 16.26 lakh GX 8-Seater Rs. 16.57 lakh Rs. 16.31 lakh GX 7-Seater AT Rs. 17.88 lakh Rs. 17.62 lakh GX 8-Seater AT Rs. 17.93 lakh Rs. 17.67 lakh VX 7-Seater Rs. 19.96 lakh Rs. 19.70 lakh ZX 7-Seater AT Rs. 22.74 lakh Rs. 22.48 lakh

The second engine option is a 2.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which belts out 150 PS and 360 Nm (343 Nm on MT). There are two transmission choices on offer here – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Innova Crysta is the most popular Toyota model in the Indian market. There are plenty of reasons for the popularity of this MPV, including its brilliant interior space, comfort, and bulletproof reliability. The vehicle was given a mid-life update towards the end of last year, which including revised styling and a few new features.

Toyota Innova Crysta April 2021 Price Hike – Diesel Variants Trim New Price Old Price G 7-Seater Rs. 16.90 lakh Rs. 16.64 lakh G 8-Seater Rs. 16.95 lakh Rs. 16.69 lakh G Plus 7-Seater Rs. 18.21 lakh Rs. 17.95 lakh G Plus 8-Seater Rs. 18.26 lakh Rs. 18.0 lakh GX 7-Seater Rs. 18.33 lakh Rs. 18.07 lakh GX 8-Seater Rs. 18.38 lakh Rs. 18.12 lakh GX 7-Seater AT Rs. 19.64 lakh Rs. 19.38 lakh GX 8-Seater AT Rs. 19.69 lakh Rs. 19.43 lakh VX 7-Seater Rs. 21.85 lakh Rs. 21.59 lakh VX 8-Seater Rs. 21.90 lakh Rs. 21.64 lakh ZX 7-Seater Rs. 23.39 lakh Rs. 23.13 lakh ZX 7-Seater AT Rs. 24.59 lakh Rs. 24.33 lakh

Recently, it was reported that Toyota is planning to offer diesel-hybrid powertrains in a few South Asian markets, on models like Toyota Innova, Fortuner, etc. There is no word about whether the diesel-hybrid powertrains will make their way to the Indian market or not, but the possibility cannot be ruled out.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi