Toyota Innova Crysta New Top End Trims Launched From Rs. 23.79 Lakh

The prices of the new top end trims of the Toyota Innova Crysta have been revealed; now available in four variants and five colours

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the prices of the top-spec ZX and VX variants of the updated Innova Crysta in the domestic market. The ZX seven-seater is priced at Rs. 25.43 lakh while the VX eight-seater costs Rs. 23.84 lakh, the VX seven-seater at Rs. 23.79 lakh, VX fleet seven-seater at Rs. 23.79 lakh and VX fleet eight-seater at Rs. 23.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

By the end of January 2023, Toyota announced the commencement of bookings for the mildly updated Innova Crysta in India and midway through March, the official prices of the MPV were revealed. It currently has a starting price of Rs. 19.13 lakh for the base G seven-seater (ex-showroom). The new fleet variants will certainly appeal to a wide range of businesses.

The Japanese manufacturer has noted that the ex-showroom prices are applicable across India for all variants but additional charges will be made for premium colours. The first generation Innova made its local debut back in 2005 as the premium alternative to the Qualis while the second generation was introduced in 2016.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta New Variants Price Ex-Showroom, pan India ZX (7 S) 25,43,000 VX (8 S) 23,84,000 VX (7 S) 23,79,000 VX FLT (8 S) 23,84,000 VX FLT (7 S) 23,79,000

Following the tremendous success rate of the second-gen Innova Crysta, the brand launched the Innova Hycross only a few months ago. The nameplate has been responsible for well over ten lakh unit sales in India till date. Toyota has stated that the updated Innova Crysta has received ‘an overwhelming response since bookings commenced earlier this year.’

Speaking on the new variants, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova. The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle.”

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta can be booked for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 at the nearest authorised dealerships or online. It is now retailed in four grades namely G, GX, VX & ZX and in five colours. The five paint schemes available are Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic.

It derives power from a 2.4L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission with Eco and power drive modes. The front fascia has been revised to give a refreshed appeal and the features list comprises rear auto AC with digital display, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, smart entry, seat back table, TFT MID, Black & Camel Tan leather seat colour Options, ambient lighting, one-touch tumble for second row, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.

The safety features available are seven SRS airbags, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control, HSAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), ABS with EBD and BA, and three-point seatbelt and headrests.