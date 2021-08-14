Toyota Innova Crysta Modified Into A Business-Class Lounge On Wheels

Chakan-based Reddy Customs is offering customisation packages for Toyota Innova Crysta, which include business-class luxury for the cabin

Toyota Innova Crysta is an extremely popular vehicle in the Indian market. The MPV is loved for its brilliant combination of comfort, interior space, and bulletproof reliability. Many Innova owners prefer to be chauffeur-driven in it, and even though it’s well suited for that job, one can take the aftermarket route to up its luxury factor.

Here, we have one such modified Innova Crysta, which dials up the luxury to eleven. It has been built by Reddy Customs, an auto workshop based in Chakan, Maharashtra. This vehicle has been masterfully converted into a business-class lounge on wheels, thanks to plenty of extensive modifications. The bulk of the luxury is concentrated around the rear seats.

The rear passenger cabin has been separated from the driver cabin via sliding privacy glass, and the windows get retractable blinds. The vehicle gets reclining chairs with folding calf-rests and arm-rests. For entertainment, two 11-inch android tablets have been added here, with a surround sound system as well as wireless headphones on offer. A laptop charging outlet and a wireless smartphone charger are also available.

The interior can be lit up with direct/indirect RGB mood lighting, and additional AC vents have been installed for further comfort. A hands-free intercom has also been added here, for communication with the driver when the privacy glass is up. The vehicle also gets a wall-mounted clock, two folding tables with cupholders, and a chiller.

The materials used in the cabin include genuine leather, honeycomb-textured blinds, automotive veneer, satin chrome, and chrome. If you’re interested in modifying your Innova Crysta, then you can reach out to Reddy Customs; their customisation packages start at Rs. 4.44 lakh only.

As for Toyota Innova Crysta, it is available in India with two engine options – a 2.7-litre petrol engine (165 PS/245 Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel engine (150 PS/360 Nm). Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Innova Crysta is priced from Rs. 16.82 lakh to Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market at the moment.

