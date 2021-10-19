Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition Launched In India

Toyota is offering a special festive season offer on the Innova Crysta in the Indian market, which consists of a Limited Edition package

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a new Limited Edition package for the Innova Crysta in the Indian market, ahead of the Diwali festive season. The Innova has been one of the most successful MPVs in our country, with over 9 lakh units sold since its introduction back in 2005.

The new Limited Edition package adds a few features over the standard models, like a Multi-Terrain Monitor (360-degree Camera), Head-Up Display, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless Charger, Door-edge Lighting (with sixteen light colours), and air ionizer. With this, the Japanese carmaker is hoping to offer an exclusive package with the perfect blend of tech and convenience.

All the equipment offered on the standard Innova Crysta will remain unchanged after the addition of the Limited Edition package. The MPV gets features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity for the infotainment touchscreen, diamond-cut alloy wheels, ambient cabin lighting, up to 7 airbags, stability control, hill start assist, cruise control, driving modes (Power and Eco), etc.

The Innova Crysta is known for offering one of the most comfortable cabins in its price range, and its sleek exterior design gives it a dominating road presence. Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, had this to say about the new festive offer, “Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products.”

“We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment. It has been our continuous endeavor to constantly upgrade our products in line with the evolving trends, mobility needs and customer preferences.” he continued.

The Limited Edition package (festive offer) will only be offered till the stocks last at dealerships. Buyers interested in the offer should head over to the nearest Toyota dealership for further inquiries and for purchase.