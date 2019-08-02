Toyota Innova Crysta Likely To Get Five New Rivals – Details

The high-selling Toyota Innova Crysta will soon get five new rivals in the Indian market from Maruti Suzuki to MG

The Toyota Innova Crysta defies all logic when it comes to sales numbers. In a country where MVPs, and especially the premium ones, have traditionally got a low response from the car buying lot, the Innova has been a runaway success. It is so popular that it has repeatedly outsold some much affordable MPVs.

This is not surprising if you consider that the Innova Crysta is a great product that offers a good mix of space, decent dynamics, upmarket cabin, powerful engines, and very high reliability.

However, it looks like in the near future, the best-selling MPV would be affected by increased competition from the launch of 5 new rivals, viz. Tata Buzzard (7-Seater Harrier), MG Hector 7-Seater, Nexa bound Ertiga cross , Mahindra Marazzo W10, and Ford-Mahindra’s 7-seater SUV

1. Tata Buzzard (7-Seater Harrier)

The Tata Buzzard is basically the 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier that was unveiled at the recently held 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new model will launch towards the end of this year as the testing in Indian roads already begins and will become an interesting alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Buzzard, like the Harrier, is based on the Omega platform that has been derived from the Land Rover D8 platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Expect it to be priced close to the Crysta.

2. MG Hector 7-Seater

MG Motors will launch its first car in India, the MG Hector. Based on the Baojun 530 SUV from China, the new model will have several high-tech features and will be available with both petrol and diesel motors with manual and automatic transmissions.

The 7 seat version of Hector is due for launch early next year and is expected to be priced much lower than the Innova Crysta, thereby offering a fantastic value for money. This will ensure that at least some buyers of the Innova Crysta would be interested in purchasing the new SUV instead.

3. Maruti XL6

Maruti will soon launch a crossover version of the Ertiga, which will be called XL6 and will be sold at Nexa showrooms. The new model will have a six-seater layout with captain seats in the middle row. It will also have more features and a more premium ambience, all of which will put it in crosshairs of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

XL6 will be available only in petrol variant powered by the same K15B 1.5-litre petrol variant that powers the regular Ertiga and offers a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm.

4. Mahindra Marazzo W10

In the coming months, Mahindra will launch the new flagship variant of the Marazzo. To be called as the Mahindra Marazzo W10, the new model is expected to have additional features, including a push-start button, sunroof, LED projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels instead of the 17-inch units found on the W8 trim. The new model will be priced close to the mid-spec Toyota Innova Crysta and will further reduce the wide price gap between the two MPV.

5. Ford-Mahindra 7-seater SUV

Ford and Mahindra have joined hands to co-develop new models that will be sold by both the brands. One of the first models that will come from this alliance will be a new 7-seater SUV that will be based on the next-gen XUV500’s platform.

The Ford version will be a more premium offering that, like the MG Hector, could end up affecting the sales of the XUV500. The new model will be even available in a 5-seater format, but it’s the latter that will become a direct rival of the Crysta. The new model will be built at Mahindra’s Chakan-based facility but will have a sufficient number of new parts to have a unique identity.