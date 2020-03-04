Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition Launched At Rs. 21.21 Lakh

The Leadership Edition variant is based on the VX trim of the Toyota Innova Crysta, gets a 360-degree camera and auto-folding ORVMs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new ‘Leadership Edition’ variant for the Innova Crysta MPV to celebrate its dominance and success in the MPV space. The said trim is launched with a dual-tone paint scheme, but will only be available with two colours – White Pearl with Black roof and Wildfire Red with Black roof.

The changes are not limited to just visual enhancements as it gets 360-degree parking camera along with auto-folding ORVMs over the VX trim. On the exterior front, Innova Crysta Leadership Edition gets additional chrome application around the car, and of course, the said variant also flaunt ‘Leadership Edition’ badges here and there. It should also be noted that this trim will be offered for a limited time only, and is available for a booking amount of Rs 50,000.

Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is be the same BS6-compliant 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that the regular variants come equipped with. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the diesel trims generate 150 PS of maximum power at 3,400 rpm, along with 343 Nm peak torque.

However, the Leadership Edition model is based on the best selling VX trim which comes packed with features like automatic projector headlamps, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, key-less entry, welcome lamps, push-button start/stop, a touchscreen infotainment system, instrument cluster with a TFT display, alloy wheels and interior roof-mounted ambient lights.

On the safety front, the Innova Crysta gets ABS with EBD, Hill-Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control, 7 airbags, and rear parking sensors as well. Toyota currently retails the Innova Crysta at a base price of Rs 15.36 lakh, which goes up to Rs 23.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).