Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ Launched In India At Rs. 21.39 Lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ gets features such as auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, a digital video recorder, diamond-cut alloy wheels, etc

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today introduced a new mid-range variant for the Innova Crysta, known as the “GX+” trim. This new variant is offered in seven-seater and eight-seater configurations. The former is priced at Rs. 21.39 lakh while the latter costs Rs. 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a host of premium features and technologies.

The 2024 Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ comes with a set of additional features, including a rear-view camera for easier parking, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), a digital video recorder (DVR), diamond-cut alloy wheels, and fabric seats. For safety, it incorporates anti-lock brakes, airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill-Start Assist Control.

Under the hood, the GX+ is powered by a 2.4L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine that is consistent across the Crysta lineup. It delivers a maximum power output of 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The GX+ trim also features two drive modes: Eco and Power allowing drivers flexibility.

The exterior colour schemes available with the GX+ trim include Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic. This new variant aims to cater to customers seeking a balance between features and price within the popular Innova Crysta’s portfolio.

The Innova Crysta is sold alongside the Innova Hycross in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh for the entry-level trim and goes all the way up to Rs. 26.30 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). While the GX and VX grades are retailed with seven- and eight-seater options, the top-end ZX can be had only with a seven-seater layout.

The new GX+ is positioned between the base GX and mid-spec VX and it helps expand the range of the Innova Crysta. Last month, the Japanese auto major launched the Innova Hycross GX(O) petrol for a starting price tag of Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Crysta, the Innova Hycross does not come with a diesel power and instead regular 2.0L petrol and 2.0L petrol/hybrid units are utilised.