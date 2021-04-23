Toyota Innova Crysta & Fortuner To Likely Get Diesel Hybrid Engine – Report

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are expected to get new GD Hybrid engine sometime in Q2 2022 in ASEAN markets and it could also be introduced in India in the future

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Toyota will be developing its hybrid powertrains in the Southeast Asian markets and more specifically the diesel hybrid known as GD Hybrid. The GD series of engines power a host of models such as Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner full-size SUV, and Hilux pickup truck courtesy of the 2.4-litre 2GD-FTV and 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV units.

The latter is also used in the Hiace and Hiace Super Grandia manufactured and sold in Japan. Codenamed the 188D, the project will bear fruit by the second quarter of the next calendar year. The report further stated that the upcoming GD Hybrid engine will likely be employed in the Fortuner to bring the taxes down and it was initially thought to be the Hilux considering its high popularity in markets like Thailand.

The GD Hybrid is believed to help Fortuner in qualifying for the EV incentives in Thailand and it currently endures 20 per cent excise tax that will be cut by half. Thus, the hybridized powertrain could lead to the Fortuner carry a more competitive price range. This will be the Japanese auto major’s first major mass-market focussed diesel hybrid engine. The driveability is also expected to be improved.

The electric motors could aid in improving the fuel economy characteristics as well as performance. The GD Hybrid could adopt learning from the Hino truck division as it already uses such technology. The new powertrain power the Fortuner and Innova Crysta beyond the supposedly destined ASEAN markets like Thailand and the Philippines. The chances of the hybrid unit reaching India cannot be ruled out either.

Earlier this year, the Fortuner received a facelift with exterior and interior updates and the 2.8-litre diesel engine currently produces a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque as it was uprated. Late last year, the Innova Crysta gained minor changes as well but the powertrain lineup remained the same as the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel are being employed.

The 2.7-litre petrol engine is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 166 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The 2.4-litre diesel motor generates 150 PS of maximum power and 343 Nm of peak torque with a manual and 150 PS/360 Nm with an auto.