Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift is expected to launch in India as early as next month with visual revisions

The Innova Crysta has been the most popular product from the Japanese manufacturer for several years. The seven-seater MPV sits in a niche segment and the loyal customer base has been one of the significant factors for its success locally since the second generation model went on sale in 2016. Over the last four years, the MPV has been up on sale without any major changes.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to launch the updated version of the Innova Crysta next month in the domestic market with bookings commencing later this month according to our sources. It has already been unveiled in Indonesia and the India-bound model could come with the design changes and other enhancements while retaining the same powertrain options. Without further ado, let us dive into the top five changes the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta has!

1. Redesigned Front Grille:

The design changes have been made keeping in mind to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a bigger front grille with appliance of more premium chrome detailing.

2. New LED Daytime Running Lights:

The Japanese manufacturer has added sharper headlamps along with new LED Daytime Running Lights to further enhance the look of the front fascia. In addition, the front bumper has blacked out lower portion with faux silver skid plate accompanying the redesigned horizontal fog lamps with black housing.

3. New Alloy Wheels:

The overall silhouette of the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta remains identical to the existing model with a large greenhouse ensuring a spacious cabin. Toyota has added a set of new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels to spice things up and it certainly ups the sporty factor of the MPV.

4. Subtle Rear Updates:

Amidst a redesigned front fascia, the rear of the facelifted Innova Crysta remains largely identical to the existing model except for the thick black centre section and tail lamp surrounds.

5. All-Black Interior:

The cabin gets an all-black treatment alongside the inclusion of new twin-pod instrument console. The centre of action will be the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and is accompanied by seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, reverse parking camera, ambient lighting, cruise control and so on.