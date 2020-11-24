Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launching In India Today – Details

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets exterior changes and cabin improvements with the addition of new features while the powertrain lineup likely to remains the same

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the more premium Innova Crysta as a replacement to the first generation Innova back in 2016 and it lived up to the expectations of its predecessor. The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to lead its segment over the last four years without any direct competition and it’s really time for Toyota to refresh the offering.

As part of expanding the lifecycle of the current generation, the Japanese auto major debuted the facelifted Innova Crysta in Southeast Asia early this year. We do expect the MPV arriving in India to have similar cosmetic changes and its launch is expected to happen today as the cars already started dealerships across India. The Innova Crysta is priced between Rs. 15.66 lakh and Rs. 23.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and the facelift could be launched at a similar range without much revision.

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a host of updates to the front fascia including a more imposing front grille with abundant use of chrome, sharper headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, black finished lower section of the front bumper, faux skid plate in the middle, and redesigned black fog lamp bezels with new fog lamps amongst other changes.

The raked windshield and elaborative roofline remain identical but Toyota has included a new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheel design into the mix. Unlike the front, the rear end any major updates. The interior highlights include an all-black theme, new twin-pod instrument cluster, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is accompanied by a multi-functional steering wheel, automatic AC, cruise control, ambient lighting, seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, air purifier, 36-degree camera, etc. As for the powertrain, the 2.4-litre diesel and the 2.7-litre petrol will continue in their duties.

The former produces a maximum power output of 150 bhp and 245 Nm, and the later kicks out 166 hp and 360 Nm. As standard, a five-speed manual transmission is offered while the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is sold as an option in India.