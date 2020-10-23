Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launch Expected On 2nd Week Of November

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift is expected to retain the 2.7-litre petrol (166 PS/245 Nm), as well as the 2.4-litre diesel (150 PS/360 Nm) powertrains

About a week ago, Toyota introduced a mid-life facelifted version of the Innova Crysta for the Indonesian market, and the updated car is also set to be brought to India soon. As compared to the pre-facelift model sold in the Indian market, the updated car features some noteworthy visual changes, and will also get a few new features.

Talking about the design, the upcoming Innova Crysta facelift gets an updated front fascia with a larger grille with a thick chrome outline. The new grille features five horizontal slats, unlike the two chrome-finished ones seen on the pre-facelift version. Apart from that, the headlamps get chrome extensions that merge into the grille.

Also, the fog lamp housings have been restyled, while a faux front skid plate has been added to the MPV. The top-end variants of the Innova Crysta facelift are expected to be offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear-end of the MPV will largely be unchanged, although it does get a black hexagonal section between the tail lights which extends till the number plate.

Inside the cabin, the Indonesian-spec Innova facelift gets an all-black theme along with a new instrument cluster. The overall layout remains the same. However, just like the foreign-spec model, the Indian version of the Innova Crysta facelift will also likely be getting a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Other features will likely include cruise control, keyless entry and go ambient lighting, leatherette seat covers, a reverse parking camera and more. Powering the India-spec Innova Crysta facelift will be the same 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines. The former puts out 166 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm.

Apart from the Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is also working on introducing a mid-life refresh for the Fortuner in India, which is expected to break cover in February next year.