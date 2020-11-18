Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift India Launch On November 20

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta gets a host of frontal design changes while the powertrain options will remain the same as the existing model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market and it leads the premium MPV segment for a very long time. The Japanese auto major utilised the Innova nameplate’s popularity and introduced a more upscale second-generation Innova Crysta in 2016 and it has been an instant hit.

Over the last four years, the Innova Crysta did not receive any major updates and to extend the existing generation’s lifespan, it is time for India to get a mid-life refresh, just as in the Southeast Asian markets. As per our sources, the updated MPV will go on sale from 20th November 2020 and it will have a revised front fascia.

The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta features a bigger front grille with increased use of chrome, and is accompanied by sleeker headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, blackened lower section of the front bumper with faux skid plate, and restyled horizontal fog lamps with black housing giving a sportier presence.

While the overall silhouette of the Toyota Innova Crysta remains identical with a large greenhouse, Toyota has added a set of new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and the rear end gets subtle changes including a thick black centre section and tail lamp surrounds. The cabin follows an all-black and the basic layout stands in line with the existing model.

It also gains a new twin-pod instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, cruise control, cooled glovebox, etc. It is also expected to come with seven airbags, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist), reversing camera and ambient lighting.

As for the performance, the 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 150 horsepower and a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol motor kicking out 166 horsepower will continue to be offered in India. Both are connected to a five-speed manual as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will likely be sold as optional extra.